AUSTIN — Cyber Monday has now been around for more than a decade and it's getting bigger every year.

In 2017, Cyber Monday became the largest online shopping day in U.S. history with more than $6 million sold, according to Adobe's online shopping data. This 2018, Adobe is predicting $7 million in sales.

The numbers keep growing, but why? And, how do shoppers say it compares to Black Friday?

We hit the streets to find out.

"I prefer Cyber Monday,” said Jeff Mosing, an Austin shopper. “I'm not into the sales stuff and dealing with all the chaos at the stores. So, getting online and ordering what you need and you get it right to your door no big deal."

Another shopper said being able to shop from home made all the difference.

"We grew up going out late at night and shopping but it's nice to do it all from the comfort of your own home,” said Amanda Kopen, a shopper.

For Cyber Monday, Target is taking 15 percent off everything, while Walmart is discounting it's tech products from apple to game consoles and a few surprise deals too.

Research experts said the best Cyber Monday deals will be on toys and apparel, where you can get as much as 60 percent to 70 percent off.

