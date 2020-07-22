Austin police searching for suspects after Uber passenger shot Tuesday night

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after an Uber driver and passenger were shot at overnight. Police said the passenger was shot and is expected to be OK.

The incident happened on Webberville Road on July 21 around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the woman, who was riding in the passenger seat, is about 19 years old.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the Uber driver is OK. Police have a lead and believe multiple assailants were involved, according to APD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.