Neighbors, local leaders react to northwest Austin shooting that left 3 killed

A shelter-in-place order lasted several hours in the area and was lifted just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Neighbors who live near the area of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in northwest Austin were told to shelter in place just before noon Sunday following a deadly shooting that left three dead.

The shelter-in-place order lasted several hours and was lifted just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Austin Police Department (APD) tentatively identified 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect, who is still at large.

APD Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon said in a press conference that the search had transitioned into a "fugitive search." Broderick is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

While police believe this is an isolated domestic situation and that there is no risk to the general public, police are still urging the public to remain aware of their surroundings and to call police if the suspect is seen.

Brenda Torres, a resident of the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex, which was taped off for most of the afternoon as police investigated, said she saw commotion as she was driving to The Domain at around 11:45 a.m., which is around the time initial 911 calls came in.

"But as I'm driving, I see cop car after cop car after cop car with the lights on headed towards where I'm coming from. And so that's when I'm starting to get suspicious," Torres told.

Torres later explained what she believes she saw at the Starbucks location across the street from her complex.

"As I was driving by, I saw all the people sitting outside at Starbucks starting to get up and run off," Torres said.

Torres said that she saw news of the shooting on her phone and later returned to the complex. For hours, she was unable to get inside her apartment as the investigation continued in the area.

"I feel angry. I feel angry that this keeps happening. I feel angry at the complete disregard for human life. And I feel angry that this is just another day in the United States," Torres said.

Another person, Lilly Dodson, who lives in a subdivision down the street from the apartment complex, said her family had to shelter in place for several hours while she was at work.

"When I got here, the helicopter was landing and then they took off again," Dodson said. "It's you know ... it's unfortunate that we had so much gun violence in the past two or three months. Where I work ... the flag is constantly half flag because there is always something going on."

Overall, Dodson hopes people remain aware of their surroundings.

In a statement, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said:

“My heart and thoughts are with the family and other survivors of yet another incident of gun-related domestic violence that left three residents dead in Northwest Austin.



“Today’s tragic events are yet another illustration of the gun violence epidemic plaguing our nation and underscore that our state and US Senate leaders must do better. We must learn from today’s events to prevent another gun death at the hand of an abuser. We must do even better.



“Just this year in Austin, we put $2 million of the city’s budget towards family violence shelters and over $500,000 for survivor counselors because like cities all across the nation we have seen an increase in violent domestic crimes in recent years.



“While we wait for the details from today to unfold, I urge residents to remain safe.”

Austin City Councilmember for District 10, Alison Alter, also released a statement Sunday. The area where this shooting occurred was in Austin's District 10.

"I'm heartbroken for the victims of the NW, ATX shooting & their families," Alter said. "We await more details, but common sense gun violence prevention is possible & it is necessary. Prayers are not enough."

The Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez released a statement Sunday, saying:

“I’m shocked and saddened by this horrific news. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to assist the Austin Police Department and the families impacted by this tragedy in any way we can.”

The Travis County District Attorney, José Garza, also released a statement Sunday, that accountability will be held against the suspect:

“My heart breaks for the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families,” said District Attorney José Garza. “Our office has been clear that acts of violence committed in our community will not be tolerated. I am grateful to the courageous members of our law enforcement community who are actively working to bring Mr. Broderick into custody. When he is apprehended, he will be held accountable.”