Man arrested after deadly weekend shooting in northeast Austin

The case is being investigated as Austin's 52nd homicide this year, according to police.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police say a man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man to death over the weekend.

Police say they received a call just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, about a man who had been shot along North Plaza near Interstate 35 in northeast Austin. When they arrived, they discovered 26-year-old Cristian Raudales Melendez with gunshot wounds.

Melendez was then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to police, Melendez got into an argument with 23-year-old Edwin Emilson Diaz prior to the deadly shooting. During the disturbance, detectives alleged Diaz shot and killed Melendez.

Records show Diaz is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Detectives with the Austin Police Department ask that anyone with information or video of the incident contact APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Melendez's death is Austin's 52nd homicide this year, according to APD.