Austin police investigating two overnight shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight on Tuesday.
The first shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the McDonald's parking lot on Airport Boulevard near Oak Springs Drive.
Police said a man was shot in the parking lot before he drove to The Pointe at Ben White Apartments. He was taken to a hospital. At this time, the police said no one is in custody.
The second shooting happened off of Eastfield Avenue and Lott Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Police believe a car drove up to a man on a street corner and shot him before driving off. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in this case as of Tuesday morning.
These are developing incidents. Check back for updates.
