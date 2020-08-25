Austin police investigating two overnight shootings

The first shooting happened at a McDonald's on Airport Boulevard and the second shooting was off of Eastfield Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight on Tuesday.

The first shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the McDonald's parking lot on Airport Boulevard near Oak Springs Drive.

Police said a man was shot in the parking lot before he drove to The Pointe at Ben White Apartments. He was taken to a hospital. At this time, the police said no one is in custody.

The second shooting happened off of Eastfield Avenue and Lott Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Police believe a car drove up to a man on a street corner and shot him before driving off. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in this case as of Tuesday morning.

These are developing incidents. Check back for updates.