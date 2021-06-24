Man killed in overnight East Austin shooting

This is the 41st homicide of the year in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died after a shooting in East Austin.

According to police, two men were shot in the area of 7201 East Meadowbend Drive, near Loyola Lane and Decker Lane. The shooting happened at 2:55 a.m., according to the APD. The other victim has life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This is the 41st homicide of the year in Austin. This comes hours after another deadly shooting near Givens Park in East Austin.

According to City documents, here is a breakdown of homicides in Austin over the past six years:

2021: 41 (so far)

2020: 47

2019: 33

2018: 32

2017: 27

2016: 40

There was not any other information available regarding the shooting.