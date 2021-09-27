Shooting in Downtown Austin accelerates debate on public safety

Two people were hurt in the shooting, and the Austin Police Association says it is 'so thankful that more people didn't get shot.'

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt two people in Downtown Austin over the weekend.

According to the APD, the shooting happened in the 500 block of E. Seventh St., across from the ARCH. One man was taken by medics to a hospital, and the second victim arrived at the hospital by himself.

The APD told KVUE it does not have a description of the suspect at this time.

The Austin Police Association tweeted a video it says was taken during the shooting, early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 26.

In the video, people can be seen running down the sidewalk before shots are fired. Around 10 gunshots are heard in the video. Seconds after the gunshots, about five police squad cars are seen driving onto the street.

The APA said in a Facebook post, "We are so thankful that more people didn’t get shot."

KVUE has reached out to the Austin PD for the police report.

A resolution was submitted to the City of Austin in July to improve the safety of the Sixth Street entertainment district in Downtown. According to the resolution, City Manager Spencer Cronk has until Sept. 30 to "suggest a process and program for entertainment licenses that includes safety training for staff and increased coordination and communication with public safety officers." He is also asked to coordinate with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) on additional strategies for curbing underage drinking and potentially limiting the presence of underage Austinites on Sixth Street during weekend evenings.

Councilmember Kathy Tovo, who sponsored the bill, said the council is on track to receive an update by the deadline.

"It is an absolutely urgent issue. We need to do everything we can to really make that area safer for our visitors, for our residents downtown, for our business owners, for the workers who go to work every day, for our Austin Police Department, for our officers and our other city staff who are down there on the weekends, especially when so much of this violence is taking place," Tovo said.

In the past year, news of murders and gun violence have dominated Austin headlines as the city grows and confronts worries of “big city crime.”

Gun violence has been on the rise in the past five years, according to an APD report released in March.

It shows guns used in crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault rose from 689 in 2015 to 1,546 last year. Gun crimes themselves – such as possession of a firearm by a felon – more than doubled from 503 in 2015 to 1,110 in 2020. Reports of stolen guns went from 864 to 1,016.