Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35.

The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.

As of Sunday morning, officials could not provide further information about the incident.

Total Traffic Austin reported around 5:15 a.m. that the frontage road remained closed between E. 38th 1/2 St. and Airport Boulevard due to police activity.