Austin-based Shinyribs announces death of bandmate

Jeff Brown, 42, passed away in Austin due to complications from epilepsy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin band Shinyribs on Tuesday announced the death of their bandmate, Jefferson "Jeff" Brown.

Brown died on July 13 in Austin from natural causes due to epilepsy. The band said Brown had been a part of Shinyribs for 12 years.

According to his obituary, Brown, 42, was from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, but he had lived in Austin for 15 years. He was also an active songwriter and musician, contributing to the music of The Savage Poor and No Show Ponies, in addition to Shinyribs.

We regret to inform you all-

Our friend and musical brother, Jeff Brown passed away July 13, 2021 of natural causes related to a medical condition. The heartbreak we feel is buoyed up by the memories we have of our time with him.

Through all of the records, the tough shows and the incredible shows Jeff brought professionalism and passion. He never wavered in his stance to bring his absolute best.

I would like to thank you, JB for your work ethic, your sacrifices and love through 12 years of Shinyribs. It would not be what it is today without your invaluable contribution.

We will always be grateful, Jeff. We will never forget you. Whereever you are, rage on, rage on into the night! Never give up on rock n roll! Always take it to outer space! Love you forever, my brother in Ribs!

In lieu of flowers, his loved ones ask for donations to be made in Brown's memory to Ryleigh Shover, whom they say he helped raise as a daughter. Checks payable to Linda Brown, with "Ryleigh" in the memo line, can be mailed to 2915 Beverly Road, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.