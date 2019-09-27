AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested on Thursday afternoon at the Austin-Bergstrom Airport.

Austin man Ivan Wallace, 58, was wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in July at the 2400 block of East 11th Street.

Authorities say Wallace is a musician who goes by the name Ivan “Daddy I” Wallace and may have other victims. Any other alleged victims are asked to contact the Austin Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted police with locating Wallace.

The U.S. Marshals said the investigation showed Wallace may have fled the state.

Investigators on Thursday afternoon received information that Wallace may have boarded a flight from Chicago to Austin.

Surveillance showed Wallace exiting the terminal at Austin’s airport. Police and U.S. Marshals arrested him without incident.

Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

Wallace was taken to the Travis County Jail and faces two charges – sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. His bond is set at $150,000.

