Austin serial robber sentenced to more than 18 years in prison

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for robbing Austin-area convenience stores while brandishing a firearm.

According to court documents, David Olmos, 35, robbed two Austin convenience stores at gunpoint in May 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice said that at the time, Olmos had been released on a pending state-court case on a personal recognizance bond.

On both occasions, Olmos approached the store clerk and asked for a cigarillo or cigarettes. When the clerks turned away, Olmos pulled out a gun and demanded money from the registers. He was arrested on May 25, 2021 for having committed multiple other crimes, including other commercial robberies and carjacking.

The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested Olmos last May, suspecting that he was connected to 10 robberies in the span of 10 days between May 15 to May 25.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 6, 2022, Olmos pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm. On Friday, Olmos was sentenced to 219 months in federal prison.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the DOJ's effort to reduce violent crime.

