AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday morning was busy for first responders as they worked two different overnight shootings.
One of the shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in East Austin on Airport Boulevard near the Elm Ridge Apartments. Austin Travis-County EMS said a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries as a result of that incident.
RELATED:
Reported North Austin shooting scene cleared, call canceled
Police seeking suspect in Terminal 6 shooting, bar announces closure
Austin police couldn't tell KVUE much about the other shooting, only that the victim was dropped off at Dell Children's Medical Center around 1 a.m. Saturday and that the victim has serious injuries from a gunshot wound.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Central Texas residents assess damage after Friday's strong storms
Your photos: Hail, heavy winds and rain pound the Austin area
Austin mom found sleeping in car with 'screaming' baby hours after dropping off child at doctor, police say
Manor ISD loses $2.3M in phishing scam; police and FBI investigating
New sketches of persons of interest released on 18th anniversary of Rachel Cooke's disappearance