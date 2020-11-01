AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday morning was busy for first responders as they worked two different overnight shootings.

One of the shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in East Austin on Airport Boulevard near the Elm Ridge Apartments. Austin Travis-County EMS said a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries as a result of that incident.

Austin police couldn't tell KVUE much about the other shooting, only that the victim was dropped off at Dell Children's Medical Center around 1 a.m. Saturday and that the victim has serious injuries from a gunshot wound.

