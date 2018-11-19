AUSTIN — Dealing with memory problems late in life is a difficult experience. There is one Central Texas community going above and beyond to make people facing this feel like themselves again.

Silverado Senior Living is an assisting living facility that helps people with serious memory problems who have no where else to turn to.

This center has a goal of maximizing the life of their patients while providing individualized care as well.

‘Just because you have dementia, it doesn’t mean you’re fading away’

Dick Meyer lives at Silverado, as he is dealing with dementia. Meyer was a pilot in the Air Force for 30 years. Even longer than that, Dick Meyer has been married to his wife, Joann Meyer, for 63 years.

"We've been stationed in about 12 different places in our life," Joann Meyer said. "We've really had a very interesting life."

While Dick Meyer might not remember everything about his past, he still will bring up things that happened when he was serving. Erica Michelle is the lead certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Silverado and helps take care of Dick Meyer every day. She said it's easy to see how much flying means to him.

"I've been taking care of him for four years now, and I've heard many stories about his time flying," Michelle said.

Michelle said it's also tough seeing him struggle on days when he is having a hard time remembering.

"It's hard to see people that you love not be the same that they used to be," Michelle said. "When you see them get so happy about the things that they used to do, that's what matters the most."

That type of joy Michelle is talking about that is connected to the things these patients used to do is the motivation behind a new program at Silverado -- "A Day in My Life." This program gives the members a chance to participate in their old job, hobby or passion for a day -- no matter how good their memory is. Michelle Neumann is the senior administrator at Silverado Senior Living and said this gives them a chance to have an experience that helps them feel normal.

"Just because you have dementia, it doesn't mean you're fading away," Neumann said. "It doesn't mean that you don't mean something to somebody. We want to do what we can to enliven them."

‘It all comes back’ to Air Force vet with dementia after a trip in the air

Neumann and her team got in contact with Central Texas Wing, a Commemorative Air Force created by former Air Force members who wanted to acquire, restore and preserve combat aircraft that has been flown by military service of the United States. Most of these members live in or near San Marcos, which is why these preserved planes remain at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

This organization decided to give Dick Meyer the chance to get back in one of these planes, something he hasn't done for decades. Clint Epley is a wing leader at Central Texas Wing and got the chance to take Dick Meyer up in the air. He said once Dick Meyer settled in, he could see it all come back to him.

"You just start to remember," Epley said. "In his case, I'm certain it did. You start remembering what it was like to be up there in the air."

The smile on Dick Meyer's face as he was helped down from the cockpit was all you needed to see to understand the impact of this day.

"I feel great," Dick Meyer said. "I'm as happy as could be."

Tom Keel is also a Silverado patient who is living with dementia. While he wasn't in the Air Force, he has always been interested in all types of automobiles.

Light bulb ‘comes on’ for Austin man with dementia after he takes a ride on a racetrack

"I love cars," Keel said. "I have a picture of me at 5-years-old sitting on the hood of a car. I used to take them apart and couldn't get them back together. It's special for me."

Keel also used to race cars when he was younger. Now because of his age as well as his memory issues, his license was taken away by the state of Texas. So Silverado got in contact with the Longhorn Racing Academy (LRA) in Austin to see if they could give Keel his own special day. LRA gives people the chance to learn how to race around a racetrack and then actually do it with an instructor helping you along the way.

Steve Metz is a senior instructor for LRA and is also someone who understands Keel's struggles, as Metz' mom has some of the same challenges right now.

"I'm very familiar with it," Metz said. "So when I learned about what Keel wanted to do, I was all for it. It's like, 'Let's get him out there. Let's see if the light bulb comes back on.'"

After Metz gave Keel a refresher with a lesson on racing at Harris Hill Raceway in San Marcos, his team got Keel suited up and ready to go. Once Keel got a couple laps in, Metz said that light bulb came back on.

"By that third lap in the Porsche, he kind of knew where he was on track, and he started to actually drive a pretty darn good racing line," Metz said. "I caught him checking his mirrors like a racer does. He'd come out of a corner and check his mirrors to make sure it was OK to move across the track. It all came back.

This was something Keel thought he would never get to do again.

"The drive was above anything I had anticipated or expected or had hoped for," Keel said. "It was very good."

For these two men -- whether flying or driving -- it wasn't about what the future holds. It was about enjoying the present.

"My husband seems to be very happy with his life right now," Joann Meyer. "This is a very special day."

This "A Day in My Life" program isn't just a one time thing for Dick Meyer and Tom Keel. Neumann said Silverado plans to keep raising funds for all of their residents to give them these unique days.

"We want to help them have a vibrant day every single day," Neumann said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV