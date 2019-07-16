AUSTIN, Texas — It may be July, but there are some people in Austin who are already getting ready for Christmas. Well, somewhat.

The seniors as Buckner Villas, a senior living community in northeast Austin, are sewing stockings together, which will head to some special guests.

"We have a lot in common, we love our country and they're there serving our country," said Monica Kennedy.

Their goal is to make 300 stockings over the next six weeks, something they did last year too. But that takes an army to accomplish.

"You know, some will be pinning, some will be cutting, some will be sewing," explained Kennedy. "My husband over there is on the sewing machine, he's our official sewer of our family."

RELATED:

An affordable senior housing complex is coming to Round Rock

Seniors take tango classes to help with Parkinson's

Clay Kennedy knows his way around a sewing machine and has been using one since he was a child. But he also understands more than most why these stockings are so important.

"It's pretty lonely when you're away from home over the holidays," said Clay, who served as an airforce Chaplin for 29 years.

While serving, he handed out gifts like these to soldiers, which is why he knows the impact they carry.

"You aren't forgotten, we're thinking about you, we're hoping that what we do will make you remember you're cared for and we appreciate you," said Clay.

But this is where you come in. The people making them need more supplies to reach their goal.

"We would love for the public to donate Christmas cotton-print material that we could use to make more stockings. We could also use all-purpose polyester thread in red, green, white or beige," said Janet Burnett, the life enrichment director at Greenridge at Buckner Villas.

Hank Cavagnaro

To donate, any fabric can be dropped off at the front desk of Building A. The address is 11110 Tom Adams Drive, Austin, Texas, 78754.

As for those crafting these gifts, it's all about helping those who serve our country.

"It's a matter of feeling maybe we can make their lives a bit easier ...," said Clay.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Woman says she was viciously attacked while tubing in New Braunfels

Bobcat spotted in Round Rock, Pflugerville neighborhoods