One dead after two separate scooter crashes reported overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — Two separate car crashes involving scooter riders left one of the riders dead Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that person died after a driver ran into the scooter. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on East 13th Street.

About an hour before, two people riding a scooter were hit by a different car.

ATCEMS said both riders were taken to the hospital after being hit on East Eighth and Brazos streets. Details about their conditions are unknown.

Authorities have not released information about the drivers who hit the scooter riders.