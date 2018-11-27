AUSTIN — Austin's school board has voted to rename an Austin school with Confederate ties.

The board voted Monday night to rename John T. Allan Elementary School in honor of Anita Ferrales Coy, who, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, was principal at Allan and a district administrator. That motion passed 6-1-1, Austin Independent School District said.

Trustee Mathias makes a motion to rename the John Allen campus to Anita Ferrales Coy. #AISDBoard — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) November 27, 2018

Trustee Ann Teich voted against while Trustee Kristin Ashy abstained.

The board also discussed renaming John H. Reagan High School, Sidney Lanier High School and Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School.

The board reportedly delayed a decision on whether to change the names of the three other schools named after Confederates. It is unclear when the board will make a decision on those schools.

