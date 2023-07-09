1 person rescued from accidental fire at Downtown Austin high-rise, AFD says

The fire on the tenth floor of the tower was caused by a stove that was left on.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department (AFD) and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) crews were on the scene of a fire at a high-rise Thursday morning.

AFD said just after 11 a.m. that crews were working a fire on the tenth floor of a high-rise at 507 Sabine Street, where the Sabine on 5th apartment complex is located. AFD Division Chief Eddie Martinez said one person became trapped on the tenth floor, and firefighters rescued her from the balcony.

At around 11:30 a.m., ATCEMS said medics were evaluating one adult for smoke inhalation. Martinez said one dog and one cat died in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

Martinez said the fire was accidental and was caused when materials near a stove that had been left on caught fire.

It is unclear how many people may be displaced as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.