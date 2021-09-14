x
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

The death happened on Rutherford Lane off of Cameron Road.
Credit: Austin Transportation Department
The city said a crash happened at the corner of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane. Austin police are also investigating a death at the same intersection.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in northeast Austin.

According to the APD, the person died in the 1500 block of Rutherford Lane, which is off of Cameron Road.

Austin's transportation department said Cameron Road is closed at Rutherford lane due to the police investigation and is asking drivers to avoid the area. The transportation department said a crash also happened at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

