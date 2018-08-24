AUSTIN — Factoring in moving costs and rent, Austin and the Round Rock area have made 24/7 Wall Street's list of the most expensive U.S. cities to move to. And we're not that surprised.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed average moving costs and average first month's rents and security deposits in the United State's 100 largest metro areas and determined that the Austin and Round Rock area comes in at the 12th most expensive city to move to.

For those who want to move to the Lone Star State's capital, they're going to have to shell out an average of $4,154. 24/7 Wall Street said the first month's rent and deposit in the area is typically $2,890 and the median household income comes in at $60,939. From 2010 to 2017, 24/7 Wall Street reported that the area's population change from migration has been a little more than 13 percent.

Austin, currently experiencing rapid growth due to what many would call sudden prosperity, can almost inarguably be considered a boomtown. In a special live documentary broadcast, KVUE explored that topic in depth, from the past, to the present and even into the future.

The average cost of moving to a large city is at least $1,200, according to 24/7 Wall Street. That figure only includes direct moving expenses such as truck rental, hired help, and fuel for the journey -- it doesn't include the price of the place you are moving to.

