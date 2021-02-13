Blog: Cold surface temps and ice creating dangerous road conditions everywhere across Central Texas

Drivers are being urged to stay home.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the third day in a row in the Austin area, a wintry weather forecast is creating icy road conditions Saturday.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began to pretreat bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads on Wednesday in preparation for the expected icy conditions. Even so, dozens of crashes have been reported throughout the area since Thursday morning.

Because the surface temperatures are so cold, officials are warning about a thin layer of ice that has formed on many roads due to the drizzly weather. This means that all roads, not just overpasses and bridges, are potentially dangerous.

Drivers are being urged to stay home. But if you must drive, you can check for real-time roadway conditions in your area on DriveTexas.org.

Here's a look at what we're seeing on the roads today.

8:29 a.m. - The 183A Toll southbound is closed at Avery Ranch Road due to icy conditions.

8:25 a.m. - The direct connect from MoPac northbound to U.S. 183 is closed due to icy conditions.

8:24 a.m. - APD has closed MoPac Expressway southbound from Braker Lane to US 183 due to a crash.

8:15 a.m. - Bastrop County officials are reporting 16 crashes across the area this morning due to icy conditions on all roadways.

8:02 a.m. - Until 3 p.m., State Highway 71's eastbound main lane has been reduced to one lane from Montopolis to US 183.

7:36 a.m. - The National Weather Service is warning about "difficult-to-see ice on the roads this morning. "When surface temperatures are below freezing, drizzle will form a thin layer of ice on the roads. This difficult-to-see ice can cause very dangerous travel conditions. When it’s drizzling, slow down, don’t use cruise control, and keep your distance from other vehicles."

6:41 a.m. - Emergency crews have been reporting to numerous crashes throughout the city Saturday morning. Austin FD said surface roads have begun to ice over in addition to the flyovers.

Tips on how to drive in wintry weather

TxDOT said drivers should follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe: