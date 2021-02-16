Blog: Winter storm forces closures of roads, services in Austin area Tuesday

Here's a look at road closures and services closed by icy and snowy conditions Feb. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — A historic winter storm has brought icy road conditions to Austin, Texas, forcing road closures. Many services are also shutting down as the city deals with power outages and dangerously cold temperatures.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began to pretreat bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads last week in preparation for the expected icy conditions. Even so, dozens of crashes have been reported in the days since then.

Officials are again warning residents to stay off the roads if they can because the snow that melted in the sun Monday likely froze overnight. All roads are slick. If you must drive, take it slow. If a signal is dark, treat it as a four-way stop.

Drivers are being urged to stay home. But if you must drive, you can check for real-time roadway conditions in your area on DriveTexas.org.

Here's a look at road and services closures in the Austin area Feb. 16.

6:11 a.m. – H-E-B stores will open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the grocery chain said. The Central Market located on North Lamar Boulevard will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Central Market located on Westgate Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday.

5 a.m. – Fly over ramps are closed due to ice in Travis County on the Texas 45 Toll both eastbound and westbound at I-35.

4 a.m. – Austin ISD Police said its main dispatch number was operational again.

12 a.m. – City of Austin asks residents to stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary, do not call 911 to report outages and continue to conserve as much energy as possible.

Tips on how to drive in wintry weather

TxDOT said drivers should follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe: