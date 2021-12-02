Blog: Icy road conditions reported Friday morning

For a second day in a row, road conditions are icy.

AUSTIN, Texas — A wintry weather forecast is creating icy road conditions Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began to pretreat bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads on Wednesday in preparation for the expected icy conditions. Several crashes, including a reported 26-car pile-up, happened across the Austin area throughout the day Thursday.

For real-time roadway conditions in your area, check DriveTexas.org.

Here's a live blog tracking traffic issues in the Central Texas area.

5:30 a.m. - Since midnight, Austin Travis County EMS said it has responded to 11 collisions, some of which were ice-related, and two cold exposures. ATCEMS said you should assume all bridges and overpasses are icy, and you should avoid unnecessary travel.

If you do have to travel and you are involved in a collision, stay in you're vehicle until responders arrive and follow their instructions

5:11 a.m. - Eastbound State Highway 71 at East Ben White Boulevard is closed due to a crash. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.

5:08 a.m. - Southbound Interstate 35 is closed between Airport Boulevard and East 38th 1/2 Street.

4:26 a.m. - Austin emergency crews were on teh scene of an ice-related crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles on eastbound Ben White Boulevard. No one was taken to a hospital.

Tips on how to drive in wintry weather

TxDOT said drivers should follow these guidelines to keep themselves and others safe:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as these are the first to freeze.

Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Don't apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews. Don't pass on the right, and remember visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure the heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.