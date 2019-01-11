AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in November 2018.

The retail center that houses Waterloo Records now has a new owner.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Endeavor Real Estate Group now owns the majority of the retail space that's located on West Sixth Street and North Lamar Boulevard. That same shopping space houses Amy's Ice Cream.

Waterloo Records has been an Austin staple since it opened more than 30 years ago.

The retail center property has an appraised value of $7.55 million, the Statesman reported. However, the financial terms of this deal were not disclosed.

Bryce Miller, who is a co-founder of Endeavor, told the Statesman that the firm does not have any immediate redevelopment plans for the site.

The property was previously owned by Roger Joseph of Roger Joseph Developments Inc. and Scott Young of Scott Young Properties.

Last November, hundreds skipped Black Friday shopping to stop at Waterloo Records after 175 unreleased vinyl records were put on sale. Let's see if that happens again this year.

