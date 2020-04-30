AUSTIN, Texas — If a restaurant chooses to reopen Friday, May 1, owners will likely have a lot of changes to keep customers safe and according to the recommendations detailed in Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order.

Texas restaurants have been allowed to reopen their dining rooms with some restrictions. When May 1 arrives, restaurant dining rooms must maintain only up to 25% occupancy.

Here is a list of recommendations from the state for restaurants:

When you first walk into the restaurant, the state recommends that the business should have hand sanitizer available for customers.

The tables shouldn't have more than six people at them at a time.

Restaurants should offer customers disposable menus, one per diner.

Restaurants shouldn't have silverware, plates or glasses on the table if no one is seated there yet.

Restaurants shouldn't offer shared condiments.

Customers should only get single-use condiments, and only if they ask for them.

It is important for tables to have six feet of space between them. So, you may see them physically spaced, or you may see restaurants block off certain tables in order to keep parties apart from each other in the dining area.

If you're at a buffet, you shouldn't be able to serve yourself. An employee has to serve you.

When customers pay, contactless payment is preferred to avoid hands touching money or credit cards. Customers may pay their bill through an app on their phone.

