AUSTIN, Texas — If your trash hasn't been picked up and you're wondering why, the City of Austin says there's a good reason.

On Thursday, the City said Austin Resource Recovery is experiencing issues with several vehicles in its fleet. While the department works to fix those problems, there may be citywide curbside collection delays for the remainder of the week.

The City said residents should leave uncollected material at the curb to allow crews to catch up.

Austin Resource Recovery is experiencing issues with several vehicles in their fleet. 🛠 There may be citywide curbside collection delays for the remainder of the week. 🗓 Please leave uncollected material at the curb to allow crews to catch up. pic.twitter.com/vUFSqu9y8i — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) November 4, 2021