Austin Resource Recovery adjusting cart set-out times due to heat concerns

Carts are now expected to be placed at the curb an hour earlier.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the city continues to see record temperatures, local leaders are making some adjustments to consider the safety of our local waste workers through the end of summer.

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) is now asking customers to make sure their carts are at the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. on their scheduled collection dates, a one-hour change that will help prevent operators, or sanitation drivers, from collecting recycling, composting, trash, large brush and bulk items during the hottest part of the day.

"Actions like this allow ARR to continue to provide a safe working environment for its employees while delivering award-winning service to its more than 200,000 customers," said ARR Director Ken Snipes. "We thank our operators for their hard work and our customers for making this necessary adjustment to protect our employees."

ARR has also increased the number of mandatory daily stand-downs – required breaks that are enforced as heat rises – each driver must take from two to four. Stand-downs provide 15 minutes for drivers to rehydrate and rest.

Stand-downs are required at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. if drivers are still performing collections. During these times, the City's no-idling policy is suspended to allow workers to cool off in their vehicles. Drivers can also use cooling centers around the city.

"In times of extreme heat, supervisors distribute water, electrolyte drinks and packets, and water-activated cooling apparel to help keep drivers hydrated and regulate their body temperature," ARR said in a press release. "All ARR employees are also required to take yearly heat awareness training ahead of the summer months."