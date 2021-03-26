Austin City Council approves resolution to address renters' rights following winter storms

The resolution offers protections for immediate needs such as broken pipes and water outages and works to address greater demands to support renters.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council says it wants to address the lack of rights for tenants, which were highlighted during February's winter storms. This week, the council passed Agenda Item 112, aimed at developing tools and resources to address health and safety violations from the winter storms and to support renters.

The resolution offers protections for immediate needs like broken pipes and water outages and works to address greater demands to support tenants.

"Tenants’ rights have long been a concern in our community," said Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes, who brought forth the resolution. "I can tell you firsthand, it was troubling to see the damage done by the storm to some of the apartments in my district [District 2]. Recognizing the lack of resources to offer them adequate help during such a great time of need was even worse."

The resolution directs the city manager to seek the rapid repair of health and safety violations that continue more than a month after the storms' end, specifically where residents report that conditions are unsafe or non-compliant. This includes accelerated timeframes for initial compliance from landlords and escalates violations when compliance isn't achieved during that initial phase, as well as offers relocation services when necessary.

The resolution expands the Austin 311 hotline and makes more multilingual dispatchers available; increases funding for community-based legal services and tenants' rights clinics; and directs additional funding for rent relief, repairs and utility bill relief through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

"Housing is a human right," Fuentes said. "In passing this resolution, we are telling tenants that their rights matter just as much as everyone else who calls Austin home. Thank you to my co-sponsors in their initiative to better protect tenants."

The resolution is co-sponsored by council members Greg Casar, "Pio" Renteria, Alison Alter and Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison.