Some Austin residents without power for seven days

Thousands remain without power in Austin following last week's storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday.

In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power.

"We have been without power since last Wednesday," said Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz.

Berkowitz said it’s been frustrating, and the outage has impacted his marketing business over the past week.

"No one has power, no one has Wi-Fi. It’s definitely impacted our ability to function on somewhat of a day-to-day basis," he said.

Austin Energy now said it is hoping to have power restored for nearly everyone "well before" Sunday, Feb. 12. Berkowitz is hoping that is the case after receiving a text on Monday saying it could be until Sunday.

"We would have been without power for 12 days, so getting that text message was jarring," he said.

Over the past week, he's lost about $200 worth of food.

"It's certainly not fun two days after property taxes are due," he told KVUE.

"It was hell without power, I tell you," said Austin resident Roy Boling.

Boling is marine veteran that went seven days without power.

"It is rough for an old gentlemen like me. I am 83 years old," he said.

He's lived in Austin for 59 years, never having to go without power this long. He had to use a flashlight to get around.

"[It was] really cold inside that house," he said.

He also lost a lot food.

"My ice cream, it all melted," said Boling.

He also had to throw away meat. But he finally got his power back on Tuesday.

"Oh man, I am glad to see it, let me tell you. It’s great," he said.

Others like Berkowitz, who lives in the same neighborhood as Boling, are hoping they can say the same thing soon.

"We are hoping the crew can get it done as fast as possible," said Berkowitz.

