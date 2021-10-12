Austin residents actually don't complain that much, new report says

The report looks at the number of complaints per resident to list the top 10. Here's where Austin sits.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many would think that living in a big city means having a lot more to complain about, but a new report says that Austin residents actually don't complain that much.

According to Storage Café, Austin ranks fourth in nation for the least amount of non-emergency 311 calls.

The report concludes that the Central Texas city "boasts some of the quietest big city neighborhoods in the nation" with only 0.17 complaints per resident regarding community issues.

But what do Austin residents complain about the most? Well, it's the traffic.

Out of the 158,000 complaints, almost 30% were related to illegal parking or speeding, according to the report. Meanwhile, 24% of the complaints were about animal-related concerns, like loose dogs, improper pet care, dogs in vehicles and concerns of that nature.

An additional 13% of calls were about cleanliness in public areas and 6% were about parks and other recreational areas.

So, in all, one could conclude that Austinites care about proper pet care and having a space to park.

The most frequent complaints in all the cities looked at were about city cleanliness, like illegal dumping and trash collecting, traffic and noise in residences, from the street and airplanes.

In the top spot for the least number of complaints per resident is Phoenix, followed closely by Houston. Right ahead of Austin is San Jose. Dallas is also in the top 10, sitting at No. 8.

But the city on the list with the most complaints per resident is Chicago, with 0.39 complaints per resident, followed by Los Angeles.