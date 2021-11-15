Austin's RENT program allocates remaining $35M of 2021 funds

The funds were given to more than 8,298 Austin households facing financial pressures as a result of the global pandemic, city officials said.

“Paying your rent may have been hard even before the pandemic, and the conditions over the past year quickly escalated the need for help,” said Housing and Planning Assistant Director Cupid Alexander. “With HACA’s partnership, we were able to react quickly to a growing need and create a program that distributed over $65 million dollars of rental assistance to over 17,000 Austin families — helping them avoid eviction and stay safe during the pandemic.”

In October, city council also voted to allocate $6.7 million of rental assistance from the City's general reserve funds. The City said it is now looking for a new funding source since both federal and local funds available for rental assistance have been sent.

For Austin residents in need of rent assistance due to financial struggles from the pandemic, you can sign up for the City's RENT program online here or by calling 211.