Austin Reggae Fest returns in-person for its 27th year

Bob Marley's son, Julian Marley, is one the main attractions at this year's Austin Reggae Festival which is now celebrating its 27th year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Reggae Fest in Austin returns to an in-person experience at Auditorium Shores this weekend.

The 27th annual Austin Reggae Festival benefits the Central Texas Food Bank in their mission to feed thousands of our hungry families in Travis County and other surrounding regions. This neighbor-helping-neighbor mission has grown even more important as a result of the pandemic.

"It is so great to be back at an event like this in person. This is actually one of the food banks biggest fundraising events all year long, so it's crucial to us. The last two years without this, we've taken a hit financially, so it's great to be back. We're looking forward to being able to take the proceeds from this and feed even more of our neighbors in need," said Paul Gaither, Marketing and Communications Director at Texas Central Food Bank.

The 2022 Reggae Fest line-up includes:

Friday, April 22: The Expendables (8:30 pm), Mykal Rose (6:30 pm), Janeel Mills (5:00 pm) and Audic Empire (4:00 pm)

Saturday, April 23: Anthony B (8:30 pm), Kabaka Pyramid (6:30 pm), Lutan Fyah (5:00 pm), Earthkry (3:30 pm), Rik Jam (2:00 pm) and Roots From the Clay (12:30 pm)

Sunday, April 24: Julian Marley (8:00 pm), Third World (6:00 pm), Gondwana (4:00 pm), Mau Mau Chaplains (2:15 pm), and Lion Heights (12:15 pm)

Here is a list of what you can and cannot bring to Auditorium Shores. Festival officials say lawn chairs are allowed, but you save yourself the hassle of lugging your lawn chair to the park and rent onsite from Fare Chairs.

Tickets are sold out online, but can be purchased for $20 at the door.