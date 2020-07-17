'An abundance of caution' | Travis County emergency leaders working on procuring refrigerated trucks in case deaths spike

Officials are working to obtain three trucks to assist funeral homes and morgues with fatality management.

AUSTIN, Texas — A spokesperson for Travis County on Friday told KVUE they are in the process of procuring refrigerated trucks "out of an abundance of caution" in case local morgues and funeral homes run out of space due to COVID-19 deaths.

The spokesperson said that although numbers are currently manageable, the County requested to rent three trucks. Two would be used for fatality management and one would likely go to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for storage purposes.

Meanwhile, Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations said it has a management task force in close communication with local funeral home and crematory directors, monitoring their ability to take in a possible increase in coronavirus fatalities.

"In the event they are over capacity, Travis County and the City of Austin are making plans to stand up additional, temporary storage capacity in the interest of protecting public health," the spokesperson said. "Those plans have been in the works for several months. Preparations for a phased activation of our fatality management plan are currently underway."

Officials have been working to turn the Austin Convention Center into an alternative care site should local hospitals become overwhelmed with patients, though they have repeatedly said they hope it will never have to be used. It is expected to be ready by July 21.

Thursday marked the record number of deaths throughout Texas with 129 reported. As of Thursday, 189 deaths have been reported in Travis County since the pandemic began. For updated COVID-19 data for the area, click here.