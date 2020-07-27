Austin recruiter encourages persistence and positivity while searching for job during COVID-19 pandemic

"People with disabilities are often the first people to be laid off with a company and they're the last to be rehired," said Wallace.

"I like to say that looking for a job is a full-time job," said Wallace. "That means you set an alarm clock every morning, you keep a schedule and you hold yourself to goals. Even if those goals are, 'I'm going to apply to five positions over this next week,' or, 'I'm going to get two interviews,' you want to have something measurable so you can look back and say, 'I made some progress on my job searching this week.'"