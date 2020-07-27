Austin recruiter encourages persistence and positivity while searching for job during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Being one person in a sea of unemployment can make job searching a bit of a discouraging process during the pandemic.
But one local recruiter told KVUE it's important to stay persistent and keep a good head space.
Myles Wallace works for Peak Performers, a recruiting firm in Austin which works closely with people who have disabilities.
"People with disabilities are often the first people to be laid off with a company and they're the last to be rehired," said Wallace.
For anyone searching for a job, Wallace recommends three things:
- Apply for the open position directly on the company's website, rather than through Indeed or Linkedin.
- Try to start with smaller, local companies rather than large well-known companies.
- Tailor your resume: make sure it lines up with the job description.
"I like to say that looking for a job is a full-time job," said Wallace. "That means you set an alarm clock every morning, you keep a schedule and you hold yourself to goals. Even if those goals are, 'I'm going to apply to five positions over this next week,' or, 'I'm going to get two interviews,' you want to have something measurable so you can look back and say, 'I made some progress on my job searching this week.'"
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Police identify Downtown Austin protest shooting victim; say he reportedly pointed weapon at car before being shot, killed