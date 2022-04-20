LIST: Where to buy vinyl in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has long been known as the "Live Musical Capital of the World," so it's fair to say the people who live here love to go see music and probably like to own it, too.
Luckily, fans of physical media have a lot of options when looking to add to their vinyl collections. While Record Store Day 2022 is Saturday, April 23, you can still score vinyl at these spots year-round:
- 2928 Guadalupe St. #101 in Austin
- 910 Main St. in Bastrop
- 305 E. Fifth St. in Austin
- 2505 E 6th St. Suite F in Austin
- 211 W. North Loop Blvd. in Austin
- 4304 Clawson Road in Austin
- 4500 Duval St. in Austin
- 2001 E. Cesar Chavez St. in Austin
- 211 E. Alpine Road #700 in Austin
- 2105 Justin Lane #116 in Austin
- 1208 N. Interstate 35 #200 in Round Rock
- 4361 S. Congress Ave. Unit 107 in Austin
- 609 W. Eighteenth St. E in Austin
- 600 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin
A number of Austin vintage and antique shops also sell vinyl, including Room Service Vintage and Out of the Past Collectibles.
Additionally, vinyl collectors can attend the Austin Record Convention, an event that calls itself "the largest sale of recorded music in the USA." Twice a year, over 300 dealers spread out inside the Palmer Events Center to sell all kinds of music media, collectibles and memorabilia.
The convention is held every spring and fall. This year's dates are May 7-8 and Oct. 1-2.
