LIST: Where to buy vinyl in Austin

Record Store Day 2022 is Saturday, April 23, but you can score some vinyl at these spots year-round.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has long been known as the "Live Musical Capital of the World," so it's fair to say the people who live here love to go see music and probably like to own it, too.

Luckily, fans of physical media have a lot of options when looking to add to their vinyl collections. While Record Store Day 2022 is Saturday, April 23, you can still score vinyl at these spots year-round:

2928 Guadalupe St. #101 in Austin

910 Main St. in Bastrop

305 E. Fifth St. in Austin

2505 E 6th St. Suite F in Austin

211 W. North Loop Blvd. in Austin

4304 Clawson Road in Austin

4500 Duval St. in Austin

2001 E. Cesar Chavez St. in Austin

211 E. Alpine Road #700 in Austin

2105 Justin Lane #116 in Austin

1208 N. Interstate 35 #200 in Round Rock

4361 S. Congress Ave. Unit 107 in Austin

609 W. Eighteenth St. E in Austin

600 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin

A number of Austin vintage and antique shops also sell vinyl, including Room Service Vintage and Out of the Past Collectibles.

Additionally, vinyl collectors can attend the Austin Record Convention, an event that calls itself "the largest sale of recorded music in the USA." Twice a year, over 300 dealers spread out inside the Palmer Events Center to sell all kinds of music media, collectibles and memorabilia.

The convention is held every spring and fall. This year's dates are May 7-8 and Oct. 1-2.

