City of Austin to award organizations with re-entry grants to help former inmates

AUSTIN, Texas — Organizations in Austin can now apply for a grant to help support formerly incarcerated individuals. The City of Austin announced Wednesday that it is awarding re-entry services grant funding for applicants to provide opportunities and resources to individuals re-entering society.

The City’s Equity Office is accepting applications through Friday, July 23. Organizations can apply online.

The grants total $400,000. The program hopes to address systemic barriers individuals with a criminal record face by creating a “more human-centered re-entry process,” according to a press release.

Austin's Chief Equity Officer Brion Oaks said in the press release that the program plans to focus on serving individuals and their specific needs rather than improving systems overall.

“The obstacles that prevent someone from returning from incarceration and achieving stability are systemic in nature,” Oaks said. “What we seek to accomplish through these grants is to examine who is most impacted by barriers and begin to address them on both an individual and systemic level.”

Of the $400,000, $200,000 will go to one organization for a program called “Hub Funding.” This organization will serve as a place where formerly incarcerated individuals can receive “wrap-around, holistic services” when working to reach stability during the re-entry process.

Another program, called "Spoke Funding," will award up to $50,000 to each chosen organization. These funds will be used to re-imagine services like housing, mental and physical care, financial assistance, job and skills training and food access.

“In funding organizations grounded in the expertise and experience of those most impacted, the City hopes to learn what we need to change within our own programs and services,” Oaks said. “In making these changes, we seek to go from just funding services, to partnering in transforming outcomes for individuals.”

The City will announce which organizations will receive which awards by the end of September.