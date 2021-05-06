Austin rally planned for Alex Gonzales and Garrett Foster

The event will be held at the site of Gonzales' memorial on Wickersham Road, which is where he was shot.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday evening, two families will come together for a rally to remember two people killed in shootings.

Saturday marks six months since Alex Gonzales was shot and killed by Austin police.

According to police, Gonzales cut off off-duty officer Gabriel Gutierrez and pointed a gun at him. Police say that's when the officer shot Gonzales. Gonzales was shot again by Officer Luis Serrato after Officer Gutierrez called 911 and police said he would not comply with their commands.

Rally organizers said they are calling for the conviction of officers Gutierrez and Serrato.

The family of Garrett Foster will also be at the rally. Foster was shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest last July. The man who shot Foster claims it was self-defense.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. It will be held at the site of Gonzales' memorial on Wickersham Road, around a quarter-mile south of the intersection with Oltorf Street, which is where he was shot.