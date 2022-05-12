Austin Public Safety Commission hears concerns over re-imagined police training

In a meeting on Monday, commission members raised concerns about how the new training is being received.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday night, new concerns were brought to light about Austin police training.

You may recall that classes were put on hold in 2020 so the city could re-vamp the Austin Police Academy. Now, the curriculum is less like boot camp and more like college classes with more de-escalation and bias training.

During a meeting of the Austin Public Safety Commission Monday, members raised concerns about how the new training is being received.

"There is a kind of ridiculing of the whole idea of re-imagining training," said Phil Hopkins of the Austin Police Academy Citizen Review Panel. "There is significant resistance."

"The messaging isn't matching what's happening," said Nelly Ramirez with the Austin Public Safety Commission.

The commission didn't make any decisions Monday but said they will be monitoring training closely.

A total of 63 new APD officers joined the department as a result of the most recent cadet classes.

The 147th cadet class started training in September. Those cadets are set to graduate next summer.