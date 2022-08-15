Austin Public Library reopening some libraries for Sunday services

For the first time since the pandemic started, six libraries will be reopening on Sundays.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Sept. 11, six local libraries will be opening on Sundays – something that hasn't been seen since Austin Public Library was forced to make pandemic-related changes in 2020.

The Central Library, four branch libraries and the Austin History Center will soon be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to return to providing library services to the Austin community seven days a week,” said Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. “We know that many in the community appreciated the convenience of being able to access their libraries on Sundays, and I am pleased that we have the capacity to bring back this service.”

Austin Public Library said it has been gradually expanding its service and hours since closing in-person services due to COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, many locations did offer Sunday hours. However, when the library expanded services in March 2022, Sunday hours were not available to be restored due to staffing shortages.

The six locations are:

Austin Central Library

710 W. César Chávez St.

Austin History Center

810 Guadalupe St.

Little Walnut Creek Branch

835 W. Rundberg Lane

Manchaca Road Branch

5500 Menchaca Road

Ruiz Branch

1600 Grove Blvd.

Spicewood Springs Branch

8637 Spicewood Springs Road

For more information on the Austin Public Library system, click here.