Many Austin Public Libraries set to reopen Monday

Twelve locations are reopening with expanded services.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several Austin Public Libraries are set to reopen Monday for limited-capacity, in-person "express services."

Those 12 libraries include Central, Carver, Hampton Branch at Oak Hill, Manchaca, Milwood, North Village, Old Quarry, Ruiz, Spicewood Springs, St. John, Windsor Park and Yarborough.



As they open, digital services and curbside pickup will continue. However, a few more services will be added inside:

Book and material browsing and checkout

Printing and copying

Public computers

WiFi

New library cards

Holds pickup and checkout

Technology and reference help

Starting on June 28, in-person service will expand to all library branches, except for those under renovation. Curbside collection services have been running since June 2020.

The following COVID-19 safety precautions remain in place:

Plexiglass is installed at all circulation desks.

All customers and staff are required to wear masks.

APL has installed bipolar ionization equipment in the HVAC Systems system-wide at all APL locations. The equipment is designed to neutralize contaminants (allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses and volatile organic compounds) to ensure that conditioned purified air is recycled through the HVAC Systems.

Furniture and computers are spaced a minimum of six feet apart.