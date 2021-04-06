Austin Public Health holds its final COVID-19 Q&A session

Friday marked the end to APH's regularly scheduled media briefings.

AUSTIN, Texas — As more and more people continue to get vaccinated across the Austin area and COVID-19 cases dwindle, Austin Public Health on Friday reached a milestone by hosting its final regular question-and-answer session with the media.

"Our big push is going to be to convince and educate those in our community who have had covid-19 that they still should get a vaccination," said APH Direct Desmar Walkes.

"I am fairly optimistic that if we reach the point and we're getting closer to herd immunity, either through natural infection or through vaccination, that we will be in a good space this summer," added Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette.

The public health officials said that they also expect that they'll have to administer boosters to COVID-19 vaccines in the fall, around the same time that flu season starts.

However, none of the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have given any details about extra doses just yet.

Cassandra DeLeon, the chief administrative officer for the Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division, said the booster could be different from the current vaccine and might include protection against some COVID-19 variants that have been seen across the world.

DeLeon added that people do not need to present their IDs, share their citizenship status or have medical insurance in order to receive a vaccine, as the city's health department is working to remove the barriers preventing some from getting vaccinated.

APH will continue hosting vaccine events with local partners, working in multiple languages, and providing necessary information to those still concerned about vaccine safety.

For more information on local COVID-19 data, click here.