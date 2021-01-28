Austin Public Health hiring for more than 100 temporary positions

The local health authority is looking for members to join its COVID-19 response team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a job? Austin Public Health might need your help.

The local health department is looking to fill more than 100 temporary positions on its COVID-19 response team in areas such as guest services, data entry, administrative assistance and more.

Starting pay is currently $18 an hour. To apply, click here. Applications will not be accepted via social media.

Roles include:

Ushers: Coordinate the flow of traffic at vaccination site

Guest services representatives: Assist guests in a hotel setting

Data entry: Enter information into systems

Incident command staff: Provide team lead/command support to the COVID-19 test sites

RN/LVN: Administer vaccines

Administration assistants: Provide support to the COVID-19 test sites

Patient representatives: Assist patients with paperwork and resources

