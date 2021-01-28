Austin Public Health hiring for more than 100 temporary positions

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a job? Austin Public Health might need your help.
The local health department is looking to fill more than 100 temporary positions on its COVID-19 response team in areas such as guest services, data entry, administrative assistance and more.
Starting pay is currently $18 an hour. To apply, click here. Applications will not be accepted via social media.
Roles include:
- Ushers: Coordinate the flow of traffic at vaccination site
- Guest services representatives: Assist guests in a hotel setting
- Data entry: Enter information into systems
- Incident command staff: Provide team lead/command support to the COVID-19 test sites
- RN/LVN: Administer vaccines
- Administration assistants: Provide support to the COVID-19 test sites
- Patient representatives: Assist patients with paperwork and resources
