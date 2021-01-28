x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Austin Public Health hiring for more than 100 temporary positions

The local health authority is looking for members to join its COVID-19 response team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a job? Austin Public Health might need your help.

The local health department is looking to fill more than 100 temporary positions on its COVID-19 response team in areas such as guest services, data entry, administrative assistance and more.

Starting pay is currently $18 an hour. To apply, click here. Applications will not be accepted via social media.

Roles include:

  • Ushers: Coordinate the flow of traffic at vaccination site 
  • Guest services representatives: Assist guests in a hotel setting 
  • Data entry: Enter information into systems  
  • Incident command staff: Provide team lead/command support to the COVID-19 test sites 
  • RN/LVN: Administer vaccines 
  • Administration assistants: Provide support to the COVID-19 test sites 
  • Patient representatives: Assist patients with paperwork and resources  

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Less than 2,000 COVID-19 doses have been 'wasted,' State says

How to get a free ride to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Austin

Here's what we know about the doctors from the deadly Austin hostage situation