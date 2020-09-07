44 felony charges filed in relation to protests, Travis County DA says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County District Attorney's Office announced that as of Thursday, 44 felony charges have been filed against 32 people in relation to the recent protests against police brutality in the area.
The cases are currently under review by the district attorney's office. The office said its review has resulted in the dismissal of charges against three defendants charged with burglary of a building, for insufficient evidence. As of Thursday, one true bill of indictment has been returned, charging criminal mischief causing damage greater in value than $2,500.
The district attorney's office provided the following summary of these charges:
- 12 second-degree felonies (two assault on a peace officer; five engaging in organized criminal activity; five theft of property less than $300,000 ATM)
- Eight third-degree felonies (one evading arrest; two harassment of public servant; two obstruction or retaliation; one prohibited weapon; one tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair investigation)
- 24 state jail felonies (16 burglary of a building; two attempt to take weapon from an officer; two criminal mischief greater than $2,500; two criminal mischief involving damage to house of worship/school; one riot participation; one theft of a firearm)
The district attorney handles felonies only, while misdemeanor charges are handled by the Travis County attorney.
"Two concurrent efforts are taking place: the review by our trial and grand jury attorneys of those arrests by law enforcement made during the protests, and the investigation by our Civil Rights Unit of use-of-force incidents involving police officers," said DA Margaret Moore. "We are diligently pursuing both. In some instances, the evidence needed to make a prosecutorial decision is readily available; however, in many of these, it is necessary to obtain and analyze hours of video and statements from many witnesses, which is necessarily taking more time. We are deeply committed to the pursuit of justice in each and every case. Cases that are legally sufficient – whether the defendant is a peace officer or a civilian – will be presented to a grand jury, which is the only way that the district attorney can proceed to prosecution."
