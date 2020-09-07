44 felony charges filed in relation to protests, Travis County DA says

The cases are currently under review by the district attorney's office. The office said its review has resulted in the dismissal of charges against three defendants charged with burglary of a building, for insufficient evidence. As of Thursday, one true bill of indictment has been returned, charging criminal mischief causing damage greater in value than $2,500.

"Two concurrent efforts are taking place: the review by our trial and grand jury attorneys of those arrests by law enforcement made during the protests, and the investigation by our Civil Rights Unit of use-of-force incidents involving police officers," said DA Margaret Moore. "We are diligently pursuing both. In some instances, the evidence needed to make a prosecutorial decision is readily available; however, in many of these, it is necessary to obtain and analyze hours of video and statements from many witnesses, which is necessarily taking more time. We are deeply committed to the pursuit of justice in each and every case. Cases that are legally sufficient – whether the defendant is a peace officer or a civilian – will be presented to a grand jury, which is the only way that the district attorney can proceed to prosecution."