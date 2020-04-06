Live blog: Texas football participates in team march through Austin in support of Black Lives Matter movement

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday, June 4, marks a week's worth of protests against police brutality in Downtown Austin. The protests have been the public's response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin.
Floyd died in police custody last week, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.
During a special session meeting Thursday, the Austin Justice Coalition called on the Austin City Council to defund the Austin Police Department and invest that money into resources for black and brown communities. Many protesters also talked about Austin police during the meeting.
Here's a look at KVUE's daily Austin protest coverage so far:
Here are the latest protest updates for Thursday.
5:30 p.m. – The Texas football team has reached the Texas State Capitol and is taking a nine-minute knee to remember George Floyd.
5:25 p.m. – A crowd has gathered outside the Texas State Capitol again on Thursday night.
5:10 p.m. – KVUE's Jake Garcia is live with the UT football team as they march through Downtown Austin.
5 p.m. – Texas football teammates have begun their march through Downtown Austin.
4:40 p.m. – Texas football is participating in a team march through Austin to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
