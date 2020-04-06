Live blog: Day 6 in a row of protests take place in Downtown Austin

Here are the latest Austin protest updates for Wednesday, June 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday, June 3, marked the sixth day in a row Austinites joined in protests against police brutality in Downtown Austin.

The protests have been the public's response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody last week, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

9:25 p.m. – The crowd joins in song and with fists raised outside the APD headquarters.

9 p.m. – Live music greets protesters outside APD headquarters.

8:50 p.m. – Protesters are on the move again in Downtown Austin, heading back to APD headquarters, escorted by officers.

8:15 p.m. – KVUE's Luis De Leon is live with protesters in Downtown Austin.

7:15 p.m. – As a trooper helps pick up a protester's sign, he takes a moment to speak with demonstrators.

7 p.m. – The crowd takes a knee and raises a fist outside the Texas State Capitol.

6:15 p.m. – Protesters remain gathered outside the capitol building.

5:45 p.m. – Protesters from outside APD headquarters head to the Texas Capitol building.

5:35 p.m. – More demonstrators are lined up outside the Texas Capitol, holding signs.

5:25 p.m. – Protesters begin to gather outside APD headquarters for a sixth straight day.

5:15 p.m. – Barricades have been set up on East Eighth Street by APD headquarters.

1:25 p.m. – The first protester arrives at Austin Police headquarters in Downtown Austin.