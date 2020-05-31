Austin Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter rally and march to be held downtown

After over 12 hours of protesting in Downtown Austin Saturday, a rally and march are planned for Sunday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The protesting isn't over in Austin. After a full day of protests Saturday, as well as unplanned protests Friday night, a rally and march are planned downtown Sunday afternoon.

The weekend's events were planned in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody in on Monday, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

On Saturday, the group "Mike Ramos Brigade" organized a rally in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters, which eventually spread across Downtown Austin to City Hall and the Capitol.

The day started out with peaceful demonstrations from protesters chanting and holding signs. But as the hours passed, tensions rose. Throughout the day, KVUE received countless reports of vandalism and witnessed police using non-lethal rounds and other measures to control crowds as some tried to block traffic on Interstate 35 for multiple hours.

Roads were closed and reopened throughout Saturday. All 2,100 Austin police officers were called to work and late in the evening, Chief Brian Manley said every officer would be working 12-hour shifts indefinitely, no matter their rank. Austin Fire Department crews were also reassigned to downtown.

Late Saturday night, numerous fires were reported and multiple incidents of looting were confirmed. APD confirmed approximately 12 people were arrested Saturday, about twice the arrests made at Friday night's unplanned protests. APD said while most demonstrators were peaceful, some had "thrown rocks, bricks, eggs, water bottles and Molotov cocktails."

You can read through and watch clips from KVUE's all-day coverage of Saturday's events here. This story will be updated throughout the day as Sunday's events unfold.