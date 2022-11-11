City of Austin settles 3 more lawsuits related to excessive force during 2020 police protests

Earlier this year, 21 officers were indicted for their use of force amid the protests. The City of Austin has announced multiple settlements in similar cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Austin City Council approved three more settlements in lawsuits related to the use of excessive force during the May 2020 police protests.

Two of the lawsuits were filed in April of this year by Jeff Edwards Law on behalf of protesters Taylor Ellis and Cesar Fuentez. The third suit was on behalf of protester Meredith Williams, who was struck by beanbag rounds on May 30.

Ellis will receive $162,500, Fuentez will receive $162,500 and Williams will receive $400,000.

Ellis claimed he was among the protesters who overtook Interstate 35 near Austin police headquarters on May 31. The suit said he was walking with his hands in the air near the median of the southbound lane when he was shot.

"Video evidence shows that Ellis was doing absolutely nothing remotely threatening to any protester or officer around him," the suit stated.

The suit alleged Officers Todd Gilbertson and Officer Michael Crossen fired at Ellis. The suit claimed he was struck twice, once in the left shoulder and once in the left hip, after which he immediately fell to the ground.

It also claimed no officer came to his aid after other protesters surrounded him to help.

The other suit said Fuentez was also on I-35, but on May 30, when he was struck as officers were trying to move them off the highway. As they did so, he claimed he was running away from officers as they fired into the crowd.

"Cesar was terrified as officers fired without reason into the crowd," the suit stated. "Moments after Cesar jumped over the highway barrier toward the access road, APD Officer John Doe shot Cesar with a less lethal shotgun, penetrating his arm."

It also claimed video evidence proved Fuentez was unarmed and was not doing anything "remotely threatening" as he was running away and was shot.

After he was shot, he claimed he fell to the ground. The impact of the shot tore a hole in his skin, breaking apart upon impact and embedding into his muscle, the lawsuit stated. It also claimed he had long-term injuries that he will continue to suffer from. The round was reportedly removed by doctors at Dell Seton hours after the incident.

Earlier this year, at least 21 officers were indicted for their use of force amid the protests. The City of Austin has also announced multiple settlements in similar cases involving the following protesters:

Several other lawsuits against the City of Austin are still active. Meanwhile, in June of this year, five of the 21 Austin Police Department officers indicted for their actions during the protests sued the City. The officers claim they weren't trained in how to use the less-lethal rounds and that city staff knew some of those rounds were defective and expired.

