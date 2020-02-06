'It just takes away from the message': Austin Justice Coalition responds to looting, fires over the weekend

Austin Justice Coalition canceled its planned march on Sunday after fires, looting and graffiti on Saturday. However, people still showed up.

AUSTIN, Texas — People started protesting on Friday, May 29, in Austin after the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos.

"With Saturday, it was really just bizarre. I think that's the best word to describe some of the things that I saw, you know, people burning mattresses of the people that were camping under 35," said Austin Justice Coalition executive director Chas Moore. "A lot of multiple fires here and there, and of course, the looting of the store on Sixth Street."

Austin Justice Coalition had a protest scheduled for Sunday afternoon. It was canceled Sunday morning, however, people still showed up, including Moore.

"I went out there to still be with the people, let them know, 'hey, if you all are out here, just be safe and remember why you're here and be in solidarity with one another,'" said Moore.

Solidarity wasn't seen over the weekend, with some peaceful protesters and others starting fires, throwing bottles at officers, looting stores and tagging buildings.

"I think the main thing that bothers me about that is it just takes away from the message," said Moore.

He said when people start doing "agitated things," it distracts from the focus. Moore related it to kids in class.

"Nobody cares about the straight-A, quiet student sitting in the front row. If the 'bad student' is in the middle of the back making noise, and not saying that the good student or the bad student are different, it's just the noise is going to take your attention away," said Moore.

He said he believes there is a "time and place for everything."

"I think there's a time for the protests in the street, and, to be quite honest, I think there's a time for the escalation of protests in the street," said Moore. "But I also think is the time to come together and organize and listen and actually talk about the things that we want, talk about the policy agenda, talk about the actual changes that we want to see."

Moore said that kind of conversation is key.