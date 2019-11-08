AUSTIN, Texas — Marching alongside Austin Mayor Steve Adler at the 2019 Austin Pride Parade was a familiar face in the 2020 presidential election: Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg was in Austin Aug. 10 for a 6 p.m. campaign event. He hosted a grassroots event on West Sixth Street.

Buttigieg, one of three combat veterans running for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2020 race, has served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012.

KVUE, the official media sponsor of the parade, streamed the event.

Thousands of people celebrated at the parade Saturday with more than 150 Austin area organizations.

