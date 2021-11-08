KVUE PROFILES: EXTRAGRAMS!

As Austin celebrates Pride Month in August, KVUE met with the woman and the fabulous drag queens who created a unique experience to Keep Austin Weird.

AUSTIN, Texas — Extra! Extra! Read all about it – EXTRAGRAMS! is delivering drag queens to your front door!

“Once I saw what our new world was going to look like I said, ‘what do we have to work with?”, said EXTRAGRAMS! Owner Kerry Lynn.

Inspired by the old school singing telegrams, Lynn wanted to reinvent these personalized performances in a royal way by adding Drag Queens. And born out in the middle of the pandemic was EXTRAGRAMS!

“Austin has opened up their arms to what it is that we do. The beautiful thing that I’ve seen shift with what it is that we’re doing is that we’re normalizing drag,” said Lynn.

EXTRAGRAMS! is providing all of Austin door-to-door deliveries with pop-up performances from one of their drag queens. And Austin is loving it.

“The possibilities for drag extend just beyond the bars and clubs. This can be taken anywhere and can be accepted in almost any scenario,” said Drag Queen Tension.

“Everyone wants a queen in the lawn to cheer them on. That’s what we’re finding out and it’s magical,” said Drag Queen Mars.

You can find EXTRAGRAMS! and all their fabulous drag queens by following them on Instagram.