Organizations, parents share tips on how to talk about gender and sexuality ahead of Austin Pride

While Pride is being celebrated in Austin this weekend, conversations about gender and sexuality can happen anytime.

AUSTIN, Texas — The rest of the world may celebrate Pride in June, but Austin celebrates in August. This weekend, the city's Pride parade returns for the first time in two years. And for many people, this could be the first time they learn about the LGBTQIA+ community.

While Pride is being celebrated in Austin this weekend, conversations about gender and sexuality can happen anytime. Experts told KVUE it is important to look for opportunities to have discussions about these topics.

However the conversation comes up – whether it be a story on the news, curious questions someone may have or an experience in your community – talking about gender and sexuality is a teachable moment for both your loved ones' understanding and your own.

KVUE spoke with parents of transgender children and LGBTQIA+ organizations in Austin. They shared tips on how to address or approach the topic of gender and sexuality.

First: educate yourself. Learn about the spectrum of gender identities and sexualities – straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, queer, just to list a few. Learning about the origins of Pride, beginning with the Stonewall riots of 1969 to why those protests have turned into celebrations of diversity and become a push for equal rights, is also helpful.

Second: listen. When the conversation happens, show your support by actively paying attention, addressing concerns and answering questions. It's OK if you don't know the answers. You can be helpful by guiding your loved one to proper resources, where you can become informed together.

Third: respect. If gender is at the root of the conversation, learn and try your best moving forward to address who you're speaking with by their proper pronouns. Should they choose to give themselves a new name, leave the old name behind – for good. That name is now what is called a "dead name."

Fourth: love. Encourage acceptance. Create a safe environment for your loved one. Lean in with support for who they are and how that may change in the future.

Matthew and Stephanie Bushak, members of PFLAG, told KVUE their son came out to them several years ago. When he told them he was a boy, they said they armed themselves with resources to educate themselves about the transition process and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Bushaks say it was most important that their son knew how loved he is.

"This is your child. Think of how they feel. Think of what they've been through," Stephanie Bushak said. "They trusted you to let you know what's going on with them. They can help this no more than someone can help being left-handed or have red hair."

Stephanie Bushak said her son was, at some points, depressed before his transition. It was after he came out that he had a new spark to him.

"They're the same people they've always been. That's not going to change. If anything, you're going to see a much happier version of them than you've seen in years," Stephanie Bushak said.

The Bushaks said they let their son "steer the ship" of their conversations about gender and sexuality. Matthew Bushak called it scary at first, until it hit him that transgender people are just people.

"The moment I walked into my first PFLAG meeting looking for resources, every wall or hesitation I had melted away. They aren't different than anyone else. They are real people with real stories, and they're supportive," Matthew Bushak said.

KVUE also spoke to Out Youth, an organization in Austin that promotes the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellbeing of sexual and gender minority youth. We asked about the support they give to those who walk through its doors.

Out Youth explained that they provide a safe space for anyone to come and "just be." They described the group as a big family.

"The No. 1 thing we hear from adults at Out Youth is how they wish they had something like Out Youth growing up. And I wish I had that too," said Ryn Gonzales, the operations and programs director for Out Youth.

"Every kid deserves a place where they can be themselves. We've been here 32 years and we have 35,000 'family members' all over the world. So, whether or not you expected to join a big ol' family when you walked [into Out Youth], you did," Gonzales said. "So if you need anything in the future – and that can be 10, 15 years from now – I want you to call, text, email, do whatever you can to get a hold of us and we will do what we can to help. Because that's what family does for each other."

To learn more about Out Youth, click here. For more information on PFLAG, click here.

Natalie Haddad on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube